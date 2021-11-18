It 'Hit So Deep': Why Ileana D'Cruz Got 'Emotional' After A Workout Session

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official )

Something rare happened when Ileana D'Cruz began working out again after a gap of a few days on Wednesday. She got "emotional" and "teared up a teeny tiny bit." Reason? Well, she "had a moment" she hasn't had ever after a workout before. She wrote: "The trainer at the end of the stretching and cool-down said, 'Now place your hands by your sides and just embrace yourself. Thank your body for all that it does for you.' And that hit so deep. It was the loveliest feeling ever. Try it and see how you feel as well." See Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story here:

In a separate Instagram story, the actress wrote about her workout gap: "And we back to it after a little interruption from the monthly maintenance crew."

Ileana D'Cruz, who had battled Body Dysmorphic Disorder, often writes about body positivity on her Instagram account. Recently, she posted a picture of herself and wrote: "Self-love kinda day. Reminder to be kind to yourself...also give yourself a hug and thank your body for being a haven and for holding you up through rough times and stressful times...you're a mean fighting machine and today just sit back and enjoy the wonderful things you and your body can accomplish."

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the 2006 Telugu movie Devadasu and went on to work in movies like Khatarnak, Kedi, Munna, Bhale Dongalu, Rechipo, Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Nanban, to name a few.

The actress has a film titled Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda lined up.