This Happened: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Got Married Again

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married again at a stunning location. The TV star shared pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony on her Instagram account. In the video, Vicky Jain can be seen going down on his knees for Ankita. After the wedding was officiated, the couple kissed and happily posed together. For the ceremony, Ankita Lokhande wore a pink sequined saree, while Vicky Jain paired a white blazer with black trousers and he wore a matching bow tie to complete his look. Ankita captioned her post, "We got married again #watchtilltheend" and she added the track I Get to Love You to the post. Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. They later hosted grand receptions.

See Ankita Lokhande's post here:

The couple shared more pictures from the ceremony. Posting mushy pictures with her husband Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "I made a wish upon a star, I turned around and there you were. I love you Mr J."

The TV star posted pictures of her OOTD - she wore a sequined pink saree, from the shelves of Rachit Khanna's brand, Vicky Jain wore a suit by the brand Motif. "Keep your face always towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you," Ankita Lokhande captioned the post.

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021. She shared pictures from her wedding and wrote: "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain."

The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.