Inside Ankita Lokhande And Husband Vicky Jain's European Vacation

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. A case in point is Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram upload, which is a video capturing some special moments of the couple in Austria. The two are dressed in their fashionable best for their holiday. Sharing the video, Ankita Lokhande added a version of the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol song Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… Sharing the video, Ankita Lokhande said, “This song,” along with a blue heart emoji. In response, Dalljiet Kaur dropped a heart emoji.

Sharing another similar video, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “As long as we don't die, This is going to be ONE hell of a story…”

In another post featuring the much-in-love couple, the Manikarnika star wrote, “Our heart speaks the same language.” In response, Ali Mercchant dropped a heart emoji.

Last year, Ankita Lokhande shared a special post on the occasion of the couple's first wedding anniversary. In the caption, she wrote, “'I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.' Happy 1st marriage anniversary to my one and only husband," followed by a heart emoticon.



Ankita Lokhande began her acting journey with television show Pavitra Rishta, which was a big hit. In it, she starred alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After gaining immense popularity in the television industry, she ventured into Bollywood in 2019 with the historical epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also appeared in the action-packed film Baaghi 3, sharing the screen with stars like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Her next big release is Swatantra Veer Savarkar headlined by actor Randeep Hooda.