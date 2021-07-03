After Recovering From Covid-19, Vicky Kaushal Sets A 'New Personal Record'

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the video. (courtesy vickykaushal)

The pandemic has taken a toll on the entire human population and celebrities are as prone to contract the virus as the rest of us. In April, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for COVID-19 and his post-covid recovery had been slow. However, the actor must have worked really hard to get back to his former self through a well-maintained lifestyle. How else can we explain him flexing his muscles with a deadlift? In a video that the actor shared on Instagram, we see a fit and muscular Vicky Kaushal preparing to do the deadlift. While we waited in anticipation, he holds the bar, lifts it to a height, stays there for a second and drops it where it was.

We were glad to see Vicky Kaushal so much recovered from his infection. The actor now hits the gym and can do such stunning exercises. Just after the lift, we see Vicky Kaushal and his trainer getting excited over this feat. In the caption to the video, he wrote, “After a slow post-covid recovery, we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning.”

Vicky Kaushal has also been posting about his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. But we know our desi boy's sense of humour. So, we weren't surprised when he posted a picture of himself in a cast of Plaster of Paris and captioned it, “When the director's really serious about ‘casting' you in the film. Prepping to be The Immortal.”

Last month, Vicky Kaushal had shared a video of his gym training session and captioned it, “Rise and learn.”

Vicky Kaushal also shares snippets of his life on Instagram. Starting from the news of contracting the virus to announcing his negative report, he has dutifully shared it all with us. Here's also a fun photo of him getting a haircut. The actor stole hearts with this caption that pleaded in Hindi, “Don't cut my hair.”

We would love Vicky Kaushal to recover to his fittest self very soon and we are all eyes for his next film.