This Cutie-Pie Grew Up To Be A Model-Designer. Any Guesses?

A blast from the past (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Highlights She shared a throwback on her Instagram

She wished her brother on his birthday with the pic

She owns the fashion label Deme Love

We chanced upon a blast from the past on Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram. Gabriella took a trip down memory lane on her brother Agisilaos Demetriades' birthday and created an album of some of her favourite photos, combining childhood memories and more. "Happy birthday little Ags. Love you always, even when I don't. Have the best year," she wrote. But what caught our attention is an adorable photo of Gabriella as a child, which is the cover photo of the album. Dressed in blue and white, Gabriella can be seen posing for the camera with her brother Agisilaos beside her. Meanwhile, netizens can't stop commenting about how much Gabriella's son Arik resembles the baby version of his mamu. We somewhat agree.

Here, take a look:

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating sometime in 2018 after connecting through common friends. In July last year, the couple welcomed a son, who they have named Arik. Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, are also Arjun Rampal's daughters with this former wife, model Mehr Jesia - they got divorced last year.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal often feature in loved up posts on each other's Instagram, which are accompanied by heart-warming captions such as this: "I got to celebrate you baby. The only thing that gets me through is gratitude... practice it whenever you can and I promise everything will feel better."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, own the fashion label Deme Love. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web show The Final Call.