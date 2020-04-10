This Cutie Grew Up To Become A Student Of The Year. Her Smile Is Still The Same

Shaheen Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy shaheenb)

Shaheen Bhatt celebrated World Sibling Day on Friday with sisters Alia, Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt on Instagram. Shaheen reserved a special post for Alia, a throwback photo, from when the actress was a little baby. Who knew this little baby was going to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year one day? In the photo, a golu molu baby Alia (supposedly toothless) can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Her source of joy? Ruining newspapers, as Shaheen revealed in the post. Shaheen, who also stars in the photo, captioned it: "Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling." Shaheen and Alia, who are five years apart, are Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with his second wife Soni Razdan. Pooja and Rahul were born to Mahesh Bhatt and his ex-wife Kiran .

On the work front, Shaheen Bhatt made her debut as an author with the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety. Birthday or not, Shaheen also often features in adorable posts on Alia's Instagram.

Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.