Things We Learnt About Kriti Sanon, The Student. See Her Teacher's Message

ICYMI, Kriti Sanon, on Teacher's Day, shared a video message that she received from her DPS RK Puram teacher. Posting the video on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Awwww! So overwhelming to receive a video message from your school teacher on Teacher's Day. Happy Teacher's Day to all my lovely teachers." The video began with Kriti's teacher congratulating her on her Best Actress National Award win for Mimi. "Hey Kriti, we are so proud of you. What a wonderful achievement to get a National Award for your film Mimi. We, at DPS RK Puram have always known that you were going to create a niche for yourself in the film world," Kriti Sanon's teacher said.

Kriti's teacher added in the video, "In school, I remember in class 6th, what a wonderful dancer you were, and always occupying the centre stage. When I became your class teacher in 11th, I realised that not only were you a wonderful dancer, but you were also academically oriented- one of our toppers, a great speaker and a great writer and you were a part of the poetry club as well, and the student council. It was always so evident that you would create a niche in your future life, doing engineering, going to the world of films and reaching here, at this point, getting the National Award. Congratulations to you, from all of us and all the best."

This is what Kriti Sanon posted after winning the National Award. "Eyes are moist, Heart is full. The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi#Blessed #Grateful," she captioned the post accompanying her statement.

Kriti Sanon pursued engineering after school. She later stepped into modelling. She made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 and the rest is history.