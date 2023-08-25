National Awards: Kriti Sanon Shares Pictures With Her 'Loved Ones' After Big Win

Image instagrammed by Kriti. (Courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine after winning her first National Award for her excellent performance in Mimi. A day after the announcement, the actor treated her Instafam to some friends and family pictures. The actor shared a bunch of images on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, she is joined by her parents, her sister Nupur Sanon, the producer of Mimi and a dear friend of Kriti, Dinesh Vijan and actor Varun Sharma. Kriti captioned the pictures, "Surrounded with love and loved ones. So much Gratitude in my heart."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Kriti Sanon shared her National Award with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi). After winning the award, Kriti Sanon said in a statement, "I am too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe this has happened. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very very special film and to get the most prestigious award, the National Award for it, I just cannot thank the Jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."

Kriti Sanon also treated her Instafam to a heartfelt post after the big win. In her post, she dedicated her win to her parents and sister Nupur. Kriti Sanon, who shared her Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt, ended her post by congratulating the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

In an extensive post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups...You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders..! Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm very excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! yayyyyieee. Big Hug. Let's celebrate."

Take a look at Kriti's post here:

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon shared an adorable post for her daughter. Geeta Sanon congratulated her daughter and didn't forget to share her motherly advices as well. Sharing the poster of Mimi, Geeta Sanon wrote in the caption, "Congratulations my Mimi. You made all of us so proud. It's a celebratory mood in the house, Your mom is on cloud nine ... national award .. it's a big big achievement my girl ... many more such moments of happiness to you ... stay happy, stay healthy (don't forget to eat when busy), more light, more positivity to you . May you get everything you truly truly deserve. Love youuuuuu."

Take a look at the post here:

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur also shared a series of congratulatory posts on her Instagram stories. Sharing Kriti's gratitude note on her story, Nupur wrote, "Omgggggg Proudestttt... Arey Yaane Yaane ho gaya Krits!"

Sharing the screenshot of the announcement, Nupur Sanon shared an anecdote. She wrote, "I remember a few days back on your birthday we both watching Mimi again and I kept pausing and saying 'Kriti... tune yeh kaise kiya? Tu kuch aur hi hai Mimi mein... tu kuch aur hi ban gayi hai Mimi se... Mimi ke baad."

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is popular for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale. In Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays a village woman who chooses surrogacy as a profession.