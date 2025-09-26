<i>They Call Him OG </i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is The Biggest Opener Of 2025, Beats <i>Coolie, Chhavva</i>

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan set an unprecedented record as his new film They Call Him OG set the box office on fire. The film emerged as the biggest opener of the year 2025, minting Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office. Globally, it is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on the very first day.

What's Happening

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted Rs 70 crore on its opening day.

The film had also earned Rs 20.25 crore in Telugu as a part of paid previews on the pre-release day.

The total earnings stand at Rs 90.25 crore.

Records Broken

The blockbuster opening surpassed Pawan Kalyan's previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which earned Rs 34 crore on its opening day.

With Rs 90 crore, the film has already beaten the collections of Rajinikanth's Coolie (Rs 65 crore), Vicky Kaushal's period saga Chhavva (Rs 31 crore), and debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara (Rs 21.5 crore).

All About OG

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as the retired gangster OG, who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a ten-year disappearance to confront the rival crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The Telugu superstar goes full tilt at powering an erratic screenplay that delivers an abundance of superficial style. The film has plenty of arrows in its quiver but all of them hit their intended targets. But if you are a Pawan Kalyan fan, that lacuna is unlikely to take anything away from the sheen that the star possesses."