Arjun Kapoor Through The Eyes Of Girlfriend Malaika Arora. New Pics From Austria

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town red with her loved-filled holiday postcard. The couple have been exploring Europe in the most fashionable way possible. Their current stop is Austria. Well, on a fine Sunday afternoon, Arjun Kapoor decided to share some solo pictures on Instagram. The actor is striking various poses for his ladylove Malaika Arora. Of course, she clicked his pictures. Was there even a doubt? We don't think. Arjun Kapoor is wearing a round-neck tee with a denim pullover. For the caption, the actor quoted author William Cope Moyers. It read, “But what really matters is what's under the hood, and without continued attention to routine maintenance and repairs, it isn't long before the same old engine spoils the new ride - William Cope Moyers.” The pictures have spread like wildfire on social media. Take a look:

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie featuring himself and wrote a thoughtful note on Instagram. In the pic, Arjun, wearing a beanie, is looking away from the camera. His caption read, “Aage…Jo hua bhool nahi sakte…Jo hona hai usse rok nahi sakte…Lekin…Iss pal ko jeene ke liye apna sar uthaye…Bekhauf aage toh bad hi sakte hai…” Actress Kriti Sanon spoke on everyone's half when she wrote, “Wahhh! Deep.” Malaika Arora's BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor said, “Wah become a writer in viva.” Kareena and Arjun have worked together in the film Ki & Ka.

Sharing some pictures of herself and Arjun Kapoor from the picturesque location, Malaika Arora wrote, “All warm and cozy. That's how I feel around you.”

Nothing to see here, just Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor making a heart sign with their pams.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. The Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial also featured Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has a film with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.