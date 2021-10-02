These Pics Of Jeh Ali Khan With Aunt Saba Are Just Too Cute

Saba Ali Khan with Jeh. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Highlights Saba Ali Khan shared pictures with Jeh

They happen to be from Inaaya's birthday party

"Love you. Now and always," she captioned one of the pictures

Saba Ali Khan blessed our Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness. The jewelry designer shared super cute pictures with her nephew Jeh Ali Khan on her Instagram stories. " My Jeh Jaan. Love you. Now and always," Saba Ali Khan captioned one of her Instagram stories, in which Jeh can be seen curled up in her arms. She also posted another adorable picture collage with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son. The aforementioned photos happen to be from Saba's niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 4th birthday (Inaaya is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu).

See the pictures posted by Saba Ali Khan here:

Screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Before posting pictures of Jeh, Saba posted photos of Taimur on her Instagram profile. "Tim my jaan too. Puppet show ...more exciting.. and popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him)... Poses can wait. Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast," she captioned the post.

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are both Bollywood actors.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.