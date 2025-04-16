Ibrahim Ali Khan Says Paparazzi Don't Let Taimur And Jeh "Breathe"

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been making waves in the media since the release of his debut film Nadaaniyan. The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh appeared opposite Khushi Kapoor in the Netflix original.

Recently, Ibrahim opened up about his concern for his half-siblings, Taimur and Jeh, who are the sons of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He mentioned how the kids are constantly photographed by the paparazzi every time they step out of their house.

Ibrahim also pointed out how the shutterbugs don't even give the kids space to “breathe,” highlighting the pressure and lack of privacy they face at such a young age.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them. Taimur, who's just turning eight years old, is trying to leave the house and he's getting clicked by the media. And Jeh, who's just four-five years old, he's also getting clicked.”

The actor also mentioned that the paparazzi “don't even let these kids breathe” and added that he only started getting photographed after he turned 18. “I am so grateful that I got to have a normal childhood,” Ibrahim shared.

Ibrahim Ali Khan also pointed out that even when the kids are at home, they hardly get a chance to play outside and are constantly surrounded by screens.

“And when they're at home, they're playing on their iPhones and iPads at the age of eight and four. These things weren't there when we were growing up. Nowadays, it is normalised that all these eight year olds are playing games on the iPad. But that's not how it used to be. We used to go out and play,” Ibrahim said.

He added that he considers himself part of the “last generation who had a normal childhood.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. In 2012, Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor, and they are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.