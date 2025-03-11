Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Approves Internet's Verdict On <i>Nadaaniyaan</i>: "Mindless Though..."

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim's debut film Nadaaniyaan opened to poor reviews from critics and the audience alike. The Internet heavily thrashed the film for its "mindless" take on love, romance and relationships. Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan, now, joined the bandwagon, and called the film "mindless."

It all started when Freddy Birdy shared a review of the film, which read, "Two things immediately disqualify me from writing a review for Nadaaniyan. One, I am not in my twenties. And two, I have a brain. Having got that little detail out of the way, I liked the fact that we are slowly steering back to the mindless romantic comedy, full emphasis on being mindless."

"Nadaaniyan starts like it were Student of the Year Part Three. Then, its graphics meander into Crazy Rich Asians territory. The rich people are called Singhania, Jaisingh and Oberoi. The poor people have surnames like Mehta, Wagle and Birdy.

"Rich people might have money, but they never have happiness. Poor people have a Noida address, but they also have the beautiful Dia Mirza as their mom and are blissfully content. Rich people wear floor to ceiling black suits like Suniel Shetty and want male heirs. Poor people are doctors, and they live in Noida. Show me a poor doctor today, and I will watch Nadaaniyan thrice...," it continued.

Hrithik Roshan's mother wrote, "Totally go with this hilarious review thaough I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan" in the comments section.

Nadaaniyaan, directed by Shauna Gautam, features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The film released on the streaming giant Netflix on March 7.