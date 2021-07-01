'The World Is Your Oyster': Daisy Shah's Postcard From Kashmir

Daisy Shah shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shahdaisy)

Where to find Daisy Shah? Mountains is the correct answer. The actress, on Thursday, checked into a dreamy corner of Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy a relaxing vacation. How we know this? Courtesy, the actress' recent Instagram pictures. Daisy Shah dropped a bunch of pictures from the soul-soothing travel destination. In the pictures that she shared on Instagram, Daisy Shah can be seen sitting on her resort balcony and admiring the beauty of the valley. Snow-capped mountains and pine trees form the backdrop of Daisy Shah's pictures. In the pictures, Daisy can be seen dressed in a pink sweatshirt and jeans. Daisy Shah's smile in the pictures says everything. In the caption of the post, Daisy Shah motivated her Instafam to consider the "world" as their "oyster" and act on their travel plans. "The world is your oyster," Daisy wrote in the caption of the post. Many fans of the actress commented on Daisy's post. Most of them dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier on International Yoga Day, Daisy dropped a bunch of pictures of herself performing some Yoga asanas. She can be seen dressed in a tie and dye crop top, and black shorts. "Yoga se hi hoga (it will happen by Yoga only) Happy World Yoga Day to everyone," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Daisy Shah began her acting career in 2011 with the Kannada film Bhadra. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Sohail Khan's Jai Ho. She starred opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. Daisy Shah later appeared in films like Race 3 and Hate Story 3.