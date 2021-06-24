Have You Met Daisy Shah's Fur Baby? Dog Mom's Will Relate

Daisy Shah in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: shahdaisy)

Highlights The video features her with her pet pooch

She can be seen playing with her dog

Zareen Khan commented on her post

Daisy Shah, on Thursday, treated her fans and all dog lovers to an adorable video of herself and her pet pooch Theo. In the video, Daisy Shah can be seen playing with her fur baby. The heart-warming video features Daisy Shah pretending to eat her dog's hand. The actress' dog responds to her by licking her face in return. Daisy Shah can be seen dressed in a comfy black tank top in the video. Daisy wrote her caption on behalf of her dog. "Oh well I'll eat you too mommy," Daisy wrote in the caption of the post. The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, Daisy's Hate Story 3 co-star Zareen Khan commented on the post and wrote: "So cute."

Check out Daisy Shah's video here:

This isn't the first time that Daisy Shah's dog has featured on her Instagram feed. She often shares pictures and videos of her fur baby. Earlier this month, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself and Theo. "Peach state of mind. With my main Theo Shah," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On International Yoga Day, the actress shared three pictures of herself on Instagram. The pictures feature Daisy performing some Yoga asanas. "Yoga se hi hoga. Happy World Yoga Day everyone," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Daisy Shah began her acting career in 2011 with the Kannada film Bhadra. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Jai Ho, co-starring Salman Khan. She has also appeared in films like Race 3 and Hate Story 3.