Daisy Shah's Maldives Holiday Has It All: Tropical Swimsuit, Trendy Sunglasses, Exotic Yacht

Daisy Shah in Maldives

Clear water, salty breeze, serene sunset, and impeccable beach fashion is how we would describe an exotic beach vacation in the Maldives. Daisy Shah took a vacation to the plush islands and through Instagram, gave us a glimpse of her dreamy vacation full of gorgeous sunsets, marine adventures, trendy swimwear, elaborate floating breakfasts, and more. We are left craving a beach vacation already and so will you. The actress was in "heaven", no doubt. In a tropical printed floral swimsuit with a full-sleeved floral top and matching bottoms, and a pair of black sunglasses, Daisy admired the ocean from the yacht she was on.

The actress shared her airplane and seaplane journey over the tranquil waters as she wore a printed halter neck co-ord set and a pair of trendy sunglasses. She also showed her gorgeous water villa surrounded by the ocean.

Daisy Shah's holiday routine seemed to include a stroll on the island, by the ocean. She wore a strap sunshine yellow crop top and a pair of white pants. Her beach hat was an elaborate addition to her vacation look.

The actress wrapped her days with beautiful sunsets, admiring nature from a swing suspended on the beach from a gorgeous palm tree. The picture-perfect moment is truly breathtaking.

Who would miss the lavish floating breakfast in the infinity pool? Daisy Shah was ready for a healthy plate of fruits, juices, and more in a neon cutout swimsuit and black sunglasses. The picture of Daisy basking in the sun with the backdrop of the blue ocean and clear skies was the perfect representation of a laidback Maldivian holiday.

Daisy Shah's snorkeling chronicles told a splendid story of the marine life in the Maldives. The actress admired the beautiful sea creature in vibrant colours and the coral reefs.

If Daisy Shah's Maldivian travel diary does not make you crave a beach holiday, we don't know what will.

