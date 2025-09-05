<i>The White Lotus Season 4</i> To Be Filmed In French Riviera: Report

After stops in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, HBO's hit anthology The White Lotus appears to be heading to France for its fourth season.

What's Happening

Earlier this year, a Deadline report noted the show would "likely" return to Europe.

The latest update points to the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, a luxury Four Seasons property on the French Riviera, as the frontrunner to host the next installment.

Perched on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula, the hotel is a familiar sight during the Cannes Film Festival and has long been a symbol of Riviera glamour.

Background

The White Lotus has maintained a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons chain, with each season set against one of its properties.

However, as in Thailand for season three, the production may also make use of additional locations beyond the main resort.

Two other French properties, the Four Seasons Megeve in the Alps and the Hotel George V in Paris, are also considered contenders.

While the Parisian hotel brings central-city elegance, Megeve offers the remote, atmospheric backdrop that has become a signature of the show.

The three seasons so far have followed groups of troubled vacationers who unleash their worst and the most privileged impulses at the idyllic White Lotus resort, as their exploits intersect with hotel staff members.

The White Lotus won 15 Emmys across its first two seasons, including for Outstanding Limited Series for its first season.

The executive producers of the series are White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

The series, which was originally intended as a 6-part limited series, premiered on July 11, 2021. The show's success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series.