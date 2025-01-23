<i>The White Lotus</i> Gets Officially Renewed For Season 4

The black comedy drama series The White Lotus is set to return with Season 4, as it has officially been greenlit by HBO.

The production will begin in 2026.

Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination. pic.twitter.com/QqdonoYHdT — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 23, 2025

As reported by Variety, the location of where the fourth season will be shot is yet to be decided. The return of old cast members have not been confirmed either.

But creator-showrunner Mike White has already pitched ideas to Casey Bloys, the HBO and Max chief revealed in November, last year.

The early renewal news has been announced, a few weeks before the February 16, 2025 premiere of Season 3, which takes the Emmy-winning ensemble dramedy to Thailand.

As per Variety, Natasha Rothwell, who played the spa manager Belinda Lindsey in Season 1, set in Hawaii, is the only returning cast member in Season 3.

Both seasons so far have followed groups of troubled vacationers who unleash their worst, and the most privileged impulses at the idyllic White Lotus resort, as their exploits intersect with hotel staff members.

Both seasons also featured a mysterious death.

Joining Rothwell in Thailand are Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Blackpink member Lisa.

The White Lotus won 15 Emmys across its first two seasons, including for Outstanding Limited Series for its first season.

The executive producers of the series are White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

The series, which was originally intended as a 6-part limited series, premiered on July 11, 2021. The show's success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)