The Wait For Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai's Trailer Is Becoming Impossible. Here's Why

"We have shot risky and edgy portions on horseback with Salman," says Ali Abbas Zafar

Entertainment | Updated: November 06, 2017 13:41 IST
A still from Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: Ali Abbas Zafar)

Highlights

  1. Ali Abbas Zafar posted a new still of Tiger Zinda Hai
  2. Salman Khan rode a Spanish stallion in the film
  3. The director revealed that Salman Khan is a trained rider
Each day the wait for Tiger Zinda Hai is becoming more tad-bit. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has flooded social media with thrilling and electrifying stills from the movie. With each new still, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, promise to take us on a never-seen-before ride. From guns, ammunition and action car sequences to riding an ATV bike in scorching heat, our favourite RAW agent Salman aka Tiger, has done it all. And, now he's back and all set, riding his way to reach you with the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai soon. In the new still, Salman can be seen riding a stallion and black commandoes can be seen chasing him.

The Morocco schedule of the film features high octane action scenes that Salman had to pull off riding on a horse. Amongst all this, Twitter can't keep calm. Hashtag #Calm before the TZH storm is trending.

Here's your Tiger Zinda Hai treat from Ali Abbas Zafar:
 

Tiger Zinda Hai's team had hired expert horse trainers, who have worked on Hollywood productions, like Brad Pitt's Troy and Alexander. Salman spent just three days in preparation for this chapter of the action thriller.

Ali Abbas Zafar explains, "Salman is a trained rider. He returned from the IIFA awards and took just three days to get familiar with his horse, Wado. A prized Spanish stallion, with a gleaming black mane, the horse was trained to cross hurdles, jump over barricades and ride down hills. We have shot risky and edgy portions on horseback with Salman. Getting Wado to know Salman and vice versa therefore, was key to ensuring that this portion of the shoot goes off well. We've shot for eight days and getting trained, skilled horses actually made this portion of the shoot fairly easy to execute."

The trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow (November 7) but the makers as well as the actors have made sure to keep their fans eager by posting photos from the sets in continuous intervals.

Let's dive into the world of Tiger and Zoya.
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will share the screen space in Tiger Zinda Hai after five years. They were last seen together in Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012. Salman and Katrina Kaif have made pit stops in four countries across the globe because Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the shots to be perfect. Amongst Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, the central European country had unexpected challenges for the film's team and especially Salman. "For a significant chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen," the director said in a statement, reported IANS.

This is what we are actually talking about:
 

Phew, with all this excitement, we already can't wait to watch the trailer tomorrow. Are you excited for Tiger Zinda Hai, which releases on December 22?

