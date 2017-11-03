These Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Tiger Zinda Hai Stills Are Making The Wait So Difficult

Highlights Ali Abbas Zafar shared new stills on Twitter Both Salman and Katrina feature in the fresh photos Tiger Zinda Hai arrives in theatres on December 22

will be a massive thrill ride, all thanks to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has been flooding social media with eye-catching stills and interesting trivia about the movie, all of which guarantee an adrenaline high to the future viewers. "Roaring action awaits," for you at the theatres, tweet the makers and we can't wait. Done with guns, Salman aka Tiger (Bollywood's favourite RAW agent) is now concentrating on car chases and helicopter sequences. Zoya (played by Katrina) is Tiger's Pakistani counterpart and no less. From choppers to speeding cars, everything find place in Zoya and Tiger's adventures abroad.This is what we are talking about actually.And here's the thrill inducing teaser score to go with it.During the course of their mission, Tiger and Zoya have left trails in locations like Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi apart from India, with each posing unexpected challenges for the film's crew. Salman had particular difficulty adapting to the freezing temperatures in Austria, where an important sequence was shot. "Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence," Ali Abbas Zafar told IANS.About the several pit stops across the globe, Mr Zafar said: "Each location has huge significance and is part of turning points in the film's script." This one is from Morocco.Previously, he had promised some "10,000 rounds of gunfire" and a "heavy duty" climax. Now, we know why.Meanwhile, it's not just work onsets and here's proof.arrives in theatres on December 22.