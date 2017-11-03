These Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Tiger Zinda Hai Stills Are Making The Wait So Difficult

Highlights
- Ali Abbas Zafar shared new stills on Twitter
- Both Salman and Katrina feature in the fresh photos
- Tiger Zinda Hai arrives in theatres on December 22
This is what we are talking about actually.
Roaring action awaits. #TigerZindaHai@BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/xgLMhOCdI1— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 3, 2017
Power-packed squad#TigerZindaHai#KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/Ev4H4mAPMX— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 3, 2017
And here's the thrill inducing teaser score to go with it.
Action. Drama. Adrenaline. Listen to the #TigerZindaHai theme teaser for all of it! @TigerZindaHaihttps://t.co/wkF2EYaWbz— YRF Music (@yrfmusic) November 3, 2017
During the course of their mission, Tiger and Zoya have left trails in locations like Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi apart from India, with each posing unexpected challenges for the film's crew. Salman had particular difficulty adapting to the freezing temperatures in Austria, where an important sequence was shot. "Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence," Ali Abbas Zafar told IANS.
Tiger & Zoya shot intense action sequences braving brutal winter. #TigerZindaHai Read more: https://t.co/SUEd6gX7Pspic.twitter.com/HmsW7qINGB— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 2, 2017
.@BeingSalmanKhan shot for tough action scenes braving extreme cold, like a true Tiger. #TigerZindaHai Read more: https://t.co/SUEd6gX7Pspic.twitter.com/iVnZHiqXQm— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 2, 2017
About the several pit stops across the globe, Mr Zafar said: "Each location has huge significance and is part of turning points in the film's script." This one is from Morocco.
Behind the scenes @TigerZindaHai , some candid smiles #Austriapic.twitter.com/jiKcS69Ixn— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 31, 2017
Previously, he had promised some "10,000 rounds of gunfire" and a "heavy duty" climax. Now, we know why.
5000 rounds fired #tigerzindahai@TigerZindaHai@BeingSalmanKhan#KatrinaKaifpic.twitter.com/n8lhljdtVm— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 30, 2017
Tiger & Zoya #tigerzindahaipic.twitter.com/cwhKl5e2zf— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 25, 2017
Meanwhile, it's not just work on Tiger Zinda Hai sets and here's proof.
It's a wrap for #TigerZindaHai.— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) September 22, 2017
Know more- https://t.co/nXRgx83r9ypic.twitter.com/YsTKI3IR8p
Tiger Zinda Hai arrives in theatres on December 22.