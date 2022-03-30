The Umbrella Academy 3: Elliot Page's Character Vanya Hargreeves To Come Out As Transgender

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves. (courtesy: elliotpage)

Actor Elliot Page recently announced that his character will come out as a transgender Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3. In December 2020, the Oscar-nominated actor came out as transgender and revealed his preferred pronouns to be he/they. Sharing the update on his Instagram handle, he dropped a glimpse of his character and wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves". In the first two seasons, he played the role of cisgender Vanya Hargreeves. Soon after Elliot Page shared the post, his industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section.

His co-star, Justin H. Min from The Umbrella Academy wrote, "leather jacket brothers," while one of his fans wrote, "OMG!!! Love that spin in the story!!!!! I can't wait to see it!!!"

Earlier known as Ellen Page, changed his first name to Elliot after coming out as transgender. He said, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Talking about The Umbrella Academy, it is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunited to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Apart from Elliot Page, the series also stars Justin H. Min, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampan, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore and Aidan Gallagher.

According to Variety, Viktor Hargreeves's character will be using he/him/his pronouns on the show. The third season will continue from where season 2 concluded-when the Hargreeves siblings successfully time travelled back to 2019 after stopping the apocalypse, only to find out that things were not the same as before. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will stream on June 22 on Netflix.