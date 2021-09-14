Met Gala 2021: Elliot Page's First Red Carpet Appearance Since Coming Out As Transgender

Met Gala 2021: Elliot Page on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Fashion's biggest night is here. The much-awaited Met Gala, which usually takes place in May every year, returned for a fall rendition and stars decided to use the opportunity to put their most fashionable foot forward at fashion's big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Let's just say, it was worth the wait. This year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Transgender actor Elliot Page turned heads on the red carpet, in what was his first big red carpet appearance after he came out as transgender in December last year. Elliot Page showed up wearing a Balenciaga suit, which he paired with sneakers. He added a pop of colour with a green brooch.

Elliot Page in his classic suit at the Met Gala.

Hello there, Elliot Page. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Elliot Page was all smiles. ( Image courtesy: AFP)

Elliot Page on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Elliot Page, who began using both he/him and they/them pronouns at the age of 34, opened up about his sexual identity last year. An excerpt from his open letter read, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." The Umbrella Academy star thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Earlier this year, the Juno star featured on the cover of Time magazine and he stated that he always "felt like a boy." He added that as a 9-year-old, he would often ask his mother if he "could be a boy."

Elliot Page, best-known for starring in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and the 2007 film Juno, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, credits the trans community for inspiring him, received massive support from Hollywood's A-listers and members of the LGBTQ community after he came out as a trans last year.