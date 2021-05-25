Transgender Actor Elliot Page Shares Milestone Pic Of Himself In Swim Trunks

Elliot Page shared this image. (courtesy elliotpage )

Highlights He came out as transgender last year

The star opened up about his sexual identity last year

Elliot Page's post got a lot of love from fans

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in December last year, is celebrating the small joys of life. The actor, on his Instagram profile, recently shared a picture of himself wearing swimming trunks and let's just say his smile says it all. He captioned the post: "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful." Elliot, who began using both he/him and they/them pronouns at the age of 34, posted this picture on social media, which is trending big time and it received a whole lot of love from his fans on Instagram. "OMG! Yes! And look at that smile," read a comment. Another Instagram user wrote: "Look at that handsome boy." Another fan added, "Looking so good."

See the post here:

Elliot Page opened up about his sexual identity last year. An excerpt from his open letter read, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." The Umbrella Academy star thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Earlier this year, he featured on the cover of Time magazine and he stated that he always "felt like a boy." He added that as a 9-year-old, he would often ask his mother if he "could be a boy."

Elliot Page, best-known for starring in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and the 2007 film Juno, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, credits the trans community for inspiring him. He received massive support from Hollywood's A-listers and members of the LGBTQ community after he came out as a trans last year.