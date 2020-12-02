'Applaud Your Courage': Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres And Others Tweet After Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page shared this image. (courtesy elliotpage)

Celebrities all across the globe flooded social media with support for Juno star Elliot Page as he came out as transgender on Tuesday. The Oscar-nominated actor, in an empowering post, introduced himself as a member of trans community and wrote: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." The Umbrella Academy star thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." Elliot added that he uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, and credits the trans community for their inspiration. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he added.

Elliot Page signed off his statement with these words: "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

The actor, who came out as gay in the year 2014 and got married to dancer Emma Portner in the year 2018, added in his post, "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now... I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence." Elliot Page soon became the top trend on Twitter on Wednesday and fans and celebrities began expressing support for the actor on social media, among them were TV show host and Ellen DeGeneres, who is also a member of Hollywood's LGBTQ community, Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Hugh Jackman and streaming giant Netflix among many others.

Ellen DeGeneres, who came out as a lesbian in the year 1997, tweeted: "Sending love to my friend Elliot Page. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honest."

X-Men star Hugh Jackman tweeted: "I fully support Elliot Page. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ."

Actress Anna Kendrick gave a shout out to Elliot Page and wrote: "Elliot Page's words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT."

Streaming giant Netflix also shared a post for the actor and wrote: "So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot! Can't wait to see you return in season 3." Elliot is a star of the Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette replied to the actor's statement, saying that she was sending "love and support."

Elliot Page is best-known for starring in Netflix's Umbrella Academy and the 2007 film Juno, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.