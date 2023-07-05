The Truth About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reported One-Year Break From Work

Instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy: Samantha)

On Wednesday, several media portals reported that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis, will take one year break to prioritize her health. Clearing the air on various media reports, a source close to the actor said, "Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break."

The source also added, "Moreover, starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed her health condition last year with an extensive post. Sharing a picture from the hospital, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

Samantha continued, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS..."

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

Last month Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in Serbia, shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller series the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. She treated her Instagram family with interesting posts from Serbia. From posing with her furry friends to giving an inside view of her Serbia days, Samantha's posts are all hearts. She captioned the pictures "Belgrade." Take a look at post here:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The American version stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra. The Indian chapter will mark Varun Dhawan's web series debut and his first collaboration with Samantha.