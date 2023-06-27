Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Picture-Perfect Postcards All The Way From Belgrade

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Hey folks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu just dropped some beautiful pictures from her Belgrade (Serbia's capital) diaries and it's all kinds of fun. From cuddling her furry friends to posing in pretty corners of the place, Samantha does it all and in style. Her pictures, also feature The Family Man co-directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. For the unversed, Samantha was in Serbia, shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller series the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Sharing the picturesque shots with her Instafam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu simply wrote, "Belgrade." Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Samantha's co-star Varun also treated his social media fans to some pictures from Serbia. The actor, in the pics, looks super cool in black denims and an open jacket. Don't miss his chiselled abs. Along with the pics, Varun wrote, “Once upon a time in Serbia.” Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team Citadel India also met the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Take a look:

This comes a few days after, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, shared an extensive post on her journey since the diagnosis.

Posting pictures and videos from the Church of Saint Sava from Belgrade, Serbia, Samantha wrote, "It's been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body... no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for the main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too... to make things more interesting."

"A year of prayers and poojas... not praying for blessings and gifts... but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it's ok when it doesn't. That I must control the controllable, let go of the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it's not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn't sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love... and not give hate the power to affect me."

The actress signed off the post with these words, "There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The primary American version stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra. The Indian chapter will mark Varun Dhawan's web series debut and first collaboration with Samantha.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen next in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.