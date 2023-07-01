Kajal Aggarwal's Post On Friendship Gets Big Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal (Courtesy: Kajal_Samantha_)

They say two actresses can't be friends. But that's not the case with Kajal Aggarwal. The actress has declared that she “loves hanging out” with her colleagues Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, a fan said, “Tell your friendship with Rakul [Preet Singh], Sam [Samantha] and Tamannaah”. To this, Kajal shared a group picture and wrote, “All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedule permits or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports.” Well, Samantha didn't miss this special post. She has reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and dropped red hearts.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The series also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. The actress was in Serbia for shooting. Samantha has also shared pictures and videos from her Serbia diaries on Instagram. Sharing an album on Instagram, Samantha simply wrote, “Belgrade.” Replying to the post, Sikander Kher dropped a star emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were also part of the Citadel's London Premiere. The Russo Brothers' creation, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles, was released in April. Along with a set of pictures and videos from the premiere night, Samantha wrote, “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

She added, “In awe of this world created by Russo Brothers and kudos to Prime Video for backing that vision. All the best to Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.