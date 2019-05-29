The Time Salman Khan Was Punished In School For Overdue Fees

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan, currently on Bharat duty, visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for a promotional gig, during which he recounted how he was once punished in school not because he was up to some mischief but because his fees were overdue, reported Mumbai Mirror. Speaking during the show, Salman Khan said: "Once my father (writer Salim Khan) was passing by and seeing me out in the corridor, he asked exasperatedly what mischief I was up to now. I confessed that even I didn't know he reason this time." After he learnt that he was punished because the fees were overdue, "the very next day my father paid the fees and the teacher apologised," added Salman.

Salman Khan was promoting Bharat with his co-star Katrina Kaif. For this appearance, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a Sabyasachi saree while Salman Khan kept it casual in denims and a tee paired with a jacket.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Actor Sunil Grover, who was earlier a part of Kapil Sharma's entourage, did not come to the show for the promotion (as many fans had hoped for). Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover parted ways after a fight turned ugly and Sunil allegedly refused to reconcile saying he would never work with Kapil Sharma again.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which Salman Khan is co-producing with his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. The film is slated for June 5 release.