Salman Khan's Bharat: Director Reveals Which Scenes Were 'Most Challenging'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recounted on social media that recreating the scenes on the partition of India in upcoming film Bharat was the "most challenging part." On Wednesday, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: "Partition was the most challenging part of Bharat shoot. To recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions zinda in the middle of that chaos is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man." Salman Khan plays the titular role in the film and his journey begins after the partition of India in 1947. The film explores the exciting chapters in Bharat's life at different times of his life - when he was a daredevil stunt artiste in a circus, a coal miner, a Navy officer and more.

Partition was the most challenging part of @Bharat_TheFilm shoot , to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda in the middle of that chaos ..is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARATpic.twitter.com/90eQWz8aJ0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 15, 2019

Bharat, co-produced by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri, is the adaptation of Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. However, Ali Abbas Zafar told news agency PTI that he re-wrote the entire film to suit the Indian context. "I didn't want to call it Ode To My Father. I wasn't looking only at the promise he makes to his father but a lot of other things. I told Salman I'll make the film as not only his but the nation's journey," he said.

Bharat is Salman Khan's third film with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff and the film will open in theatres on June 5.

