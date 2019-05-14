Bharat Actor Sunil Grover On Why He 'Felt Intimidated' Working With Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Sunil Grover in a still from Bharat. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "Initially it was difficult to work with him as an actor," said Sunil "I felt intimidated because he has such an aura," he added "Party karke raat ko baithke baatein karte the," he said

Sunil Grover was initially "intimidated" by his Bharat co-star Salman Khan, reported DNA. In a recent interview, the comedian-turned-actor opened up about his experience of working with Salman Khan in the film and told DNA: "I felt intimidated because he has such an aura, he is a big star. So, initially it was difficult to work with him as an actor." Sunil also revealed that he and Salman bonded over parties and that's how the duo got along. "We had a couple of parties. Party karke raat ko baith ke baatein karte the. Those were our workshops," said Sunil Grover.

Salman Khan and Sunil Grover share a great rapport and that even reflects on Sunil's Instagram profile. Salman Khan makes frequent appearances on Sunil's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sunil Grover will be seen playing the role of Salman Khan's friend in Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Sunil Grover became a household name after he featured in the television show Comedy Nights With Kapil. He also featured in TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha. The film starred Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.