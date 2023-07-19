10 On 10 If You Guess Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan's Beqarar Karke Dance In Jawan

Still from the Jawan prevue.(Courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't watched Shah Rukh Khan's dance inside a metro to Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye in Jawan prevue. The classic song by Hemant Kumar is from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad. SRK's closing jig, in the Jawan prevue, became an instant hit on social media. Fans couldn't help but perform the hook step. Now, what if we tell you that the dance sequence was choreographed by ‘King Khan' himself? Yes, you read that right. As per a Pinkvilla report, the superstar choreographed the dance sequence himself. Is there anything SRK can't do? We think not. The source said, “It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with Beqarar Karke playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.”

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). The movie will be released on September 7.

You can watch the Jawan prevue here:

Shah Rukh Khan, earlier this week, shared first-look posters of Nayanthara's character in the film. In the posters, Nayanthara looks ready for action with a machine gun in her hands. Along with the pics, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! Nayanthara…Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Before this, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a new poster of himself from the film.

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Director Atlee – who will mark this Bollywood debut with Jawan – shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. In a tweet, he said, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real life, Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of… https://t.co/VY83amW8Vp — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 12, 2023

He added, "Your [Shah Rukh Khan] passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you've put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting... Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you, sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me! Thank you everyone."





Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani are also part of Jawan, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.