The Spice Girls Reunite For UK Tour, No Mention Of Victoria Beckham

"We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour," they said (Image courtesy: spicegirls)

Highlights The band originally had five members There was no mention of whether Victoria Beckham would take part They would reunite for a British tour next June

British pop band the Spice Girls said on Monday they would reunite for a British tour next June although there was no mention of whether Victoria Beckham would take part.

"Breaking Spice news," the band said on Twitter. "Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30 am."

Formed in 1994, the group racked up album sales in the tens of millions with hits including Wannabe and Say You'll Be There that topped charts across the globe.

The band originally had five members: Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice) and Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

In a video accompanying the tweet, there was footage of each member apart from Beckham above a ticker headline: "Friendship never ends: Spice Girls announce shock UK tour."

"It's just the four of us that are fully confirmed," Mel B told ITV's Loose Women show. "But ... Vic might join us at some point."

In 1998, Halliwell walked out and the remaining members went their separate ways after releasing the album Forever in 2000. The group reformed for a tour in 2007-2008 and had hinted at a further reunion in 2018.

