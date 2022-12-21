Women's Panel Asks SpiceJet To Take Down 'Red-Hot Girls' Tweet

The NCW objected to the airline's tweet.

The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as "red hot girls".

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of the airlines this regard.

The budget carrier had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew.

The NCW objected to the airline's tweet which read -- "Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)