'Said He Won't Repeat Mistake': Women's Body On Questioning Ranveer Allahbadia

A day after YouTuber-Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and content creator Apoorva Mukhija were questioned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) officials in connection with the controversy that erupted over their remarks on the comedian Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show, panel chairperson on Friday condemned the "offensive language" used by them and said thei comments were "simply not acceptable".

Mr Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, triggered widespread outrage last month when he made offensive remarks about parents and sex on the YouTube show, leading to multiple complaints against him, Mr Raina, Ms Mukhija and others who appeared on the show.

"Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted a written apology," NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters.

Mr Allahbadia has specifically said that in the future, his shows and his talks will display respect towards women, and he will be mindful of not repeating such a mistake, she added.

The women's panel had initially summoned them last month. However, Mr Allahbadia sought a three-week extension, citing death threats as a reason for not attending the initial hearing. The panel granted his request and scheduled a new hearing date for March 6.

Ms Mukhija also raised safety concerns and requested to appear virtually, but the NCW denied her request and asked her to attend in person.

During an appearance on the show, Mr Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

After the backlash, he apologised for his comments and said that "comedy was not his forte".

This week, the Supreme Court allowed Mr Allahbadia to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. The court, however, said the 31-year-old must provide an undertaking that his shows will maintain the desired standards of morality so that viewers of any age group can watch them.