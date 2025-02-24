Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Mr Allahbadia and Mr Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell
Officials are recording their statements.
Mumbai:

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ranveer Allahabadia Case, Ashish Chanchalani, Ranveer Allahabadia
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now