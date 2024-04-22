At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday, A Spice Girls' Reunion - See Them Dance In Video Shared By David

A still from a video shared by David Beckam. (courtesy: davidbeckham)

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham turned 50 on April 17. To celebrate the big moment, a star-studded party was organised at Oswald's in London. The guest list included industry icons like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay. Well, well, the highlight of the evening was the Spice Girls reunion. In a video shared by Victoria's husband, football icon David Beckham, we can see Victoria (Posh Spice) dancing alongside her former bandmates - Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice). They are seen grooving to their 1997 hit song Stop from the album Spiceworld. Oh boy. They look lovely. The selfie video was recorded by David Beckham himself. Sharing the clip, the Manchester United legend wrote, “I mean come on.” For those who don't know, Spice Girls, the British pop band, was formed in 1994. The group racked up album sales in the tens of millions with hits including Wannabe and Say You'll Be There that topped charts across the globe.

Of course, the video became an instant hit. After all, it's the Spice Girls we are talking about. Eva Longoria wrote, “Sooo fun!” Singer-actress Rita Ora, spoke on everyone's behalf, when she said, “Iconic.” Actress Hannah Waddingham posted, “YYYYESSSSSS! And your fave is magic! X Happy FFFABULOUS Birthday Lady Ms V!” Comedian Heather McMahan expressed, “Literally would give my first born to be doing the STOP choreography with the girls.” American model Camille Kostek commented, “Your best post ever.”

Now, take a look at the video here:

The birthday girl, Victoria Beckham, also shared the same video on Instagram with the text, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.” FYI: Spice Up Your Life is another track by Spice Girls released in the 1990s.

Victoria Beckham also dropped a carousel of pictures from the celebration. The initial frame showcased a group picture with her Spice Girl bandmates. The caption read, “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!”

In addition to their industry friends, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were joined by their four children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – at the party. The text attached to the post read, “Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much.”

In addition to Stop, Spice Girls is known for many tracks such as Mama, Viva Forever, Too Much, and Never Give Up On The Good Times.