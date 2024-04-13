For Roberto Cavalli, Tributes From Victoria Beckham, Heidi Klum And Other Stars

Victoria Beckham posted this throwback. (courtesy: victoriabeckham)

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died after a prolonged illness at the age of 83. His fashion brand bearing his name announced the news on Instagram with a note that read, “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.” The brand also attached some of Roberto Cavalli's quotes and a detailed caption.

Celebrities have paid tribute to the designer on different social media platforms. British fashion designer Victoria Beckham posted a picture with the late designer. In the frame, both of them can be holding hands. “So sorry to hear sad news of Roberto's passing. He'll forever be an icon,” read the text attached to her Instagram Stories.

Supermodel Heidi Klum uploaded a photo with Roberto Cavalli and wrote, “I miss you, Roberto Cavalli.” She has also attached a red heart emoji.

In his tribute, iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani called Roberto Cavalli “a true artist.” His luxury brand shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read, “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes. I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

American singer-actress Jennifer Hudson also posted her pictures with Roberto Cavalli on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside the images, she wrote, “Roberto Cavalli was always one of my favourite designers. A true artist in every sense of the word ! He made the world a more beautiful place and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace!”

In her note, Brazilian Model Adriana Lima said, “Unapologetic in style and spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace.”

As per Italian news agency ANSA, Roberto Cavalli took his last breath at his home in Florence, Italy.