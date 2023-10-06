Weekend Binge: 5 Docuseries To Watch If You Liked BECKHAM

Rishi Kapoor And Sridevi In Netflix series The Romantics. (Courtesy: YouTube)

David Beckham's Netflix docuseries BECKHAM takes off the lid on his outstanding football career and his marriage to Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl. The series also, in a way, marks the 10-year retirement anniversary of the legendary player. The four-part limited, by Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens, presents the unread chapters of David Beckham's life. As per the makers, it “unpacks some of the most controversial moments in his career.” From playing for Manchester United under "boss" Sir Alex Ferguson to representing England in the World Cup, the show takes us through the highs and lows of the world-class footballer's career. In one of the episodes, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham also opened up about his “alleged affair” with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. The series also offers a glimpse into David Beckham's life at home. His obsession with cleaning and shopping, of course. BECKHAM premiered on Wednesday, October 4.

Talking about the series, David Beckham, one of the greatest footballers of all time, told Netflix, “This is the 10-year anniversary of when I retired, It's not just about my football career, but it's about my family, it's about being married to a Spice Girl, and my journey, really. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, but it's been special making it.”

BECKHAM, which was released on Wednesday, is currently streaming on Netflix. Well, if you loved it, we have curated a list of some of the best docuseries that you can add to your weekend binge list.

The Romantics - Netflix

It is a heartwarming tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The limited series celebrates his legacy and his art of storytelling. Bonus: Aditya Chopra's interview. The series was directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Smriti Mundhra.

2. Depp vs Heard

Showcasing both testimonies side-by-side, this three-part Netflix series explores the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It is directed by Emmy and BAFTA nominee Emma Cooper.

The Hunt Of Veerapan

This docuseries follows the rise and fall of the Indian bandit and a dreaded smuggler, Veerappan. He was caught after a 20-year-long manhunt in south India.

Harry and Meghan

From sharing their meet-cute, courtship period to their exit from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle narrated their complex journey in this Netflix docuseries. It was part of a deal the couple inked in 2020 with the OTT giant. Harry and Meghan was directed by Liz Garbus.

5.The Last Dance

The Last Dance chronicles the rise of superstar basketballer Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. It featured unaired footage from the historic 1997-98 NBA season.

