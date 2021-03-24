The Secret Behind Athiya Shetty's Dreamy Looks - This One-Step Glow Up Routine

Glimpses of Athiya Shetty's Instagram video (courtesy athiyashetty )

Actress Athiya Shetty's Instagram is a mix of slice of life moments and we love her for that. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old actress decided to share a glimpse of her skincare routine for an instant glow and we are here for it. Athiya's glow up routine involves only one skin friendly ingredient - Vitamin E and is super easy. In the video, Athiya guides her followers on how to correctly use Vitamin E for your skin: "Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin. This worked brilliantly for me I hope it does for you too." Athiya also added a disclaimer for those who are willing to give it a try: "But PLEASE consult your dermatologist or doctor before using it."

So now we know the secret behind Athiya Shetty's dreamy looks:

Meanwhile, here are just a few glimpses of when Athiya had her dream glow on. "Catch the light," she captioned one of her photos while for another, she wrote: "SPF on." We are vibing with Athiya Shetty here. Are you?

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring with newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya also featured in 2017 film Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul often feature in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February 2019.