<i>The Royals</i> Director Reacts To Ishaan Khatter's Shirtless Scenes: "There Were Times When He Discussed If We Are Overdoing It"

The Royals have been the talk of the town ever since it dropped on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The crackling chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, the show's lead pair has been one of the trending topics of discussion. Add to that, Ishaan's chiselled physique and a slew of shirtless pictures have taken over the internet by storm.

In a conversation with India Today, the director Priyanka Ghose revealed that all his shirtless scenes were a part of the script from the very beginning. She added that it never felt overdone.

Priyanka said, "Also, Ishaan is a very aware and intelligent actor and wouldn't have agreed to take his shirt off at the drop of a hat. He is always very conscious of that, and there were times when he even discussed if we were overdoing it."

Ishaan Khatter essayed the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince.

The synopsis of the series read, "When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition."

Ishaan had also put up an appreciation post on Instagram, thanking viewers for their love and appreciation for his performance in The Royals.

An array of BTS pictures from the show was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, which read, "I've been seeing your messages, letters, essays even!! It's insane and makes me wanna reach through the screen and give you all a hug. Thank you for the overwhelming love, really. It means the world and fuels the fire. Leaving you with a BTS dump. Slide two is evidence I was trying to put on a shirt as often as I could, no joke, efforts were thwarted of course."

Ishaan is currently at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival, for the premiere of his film Homebound in the Un Certain Regard category. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in key roles.