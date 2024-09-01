<I>The Lord of the Rings Season 2</I>: Ismael Cruz Crdova And Tyroe Muhafidin On Playing Arondir And Theo In The Show

Ever since the release of Season 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has dominated entertainment headlines. In the show, Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Arondir, while Tyroe Muhafidin portrays Theo. Recently, the two actors sat down for an interview with NDTV's Arun Singh to discuss their characters. During the chat, Ismael talked about his character, who is a new addition to the series. When asked if he felt any pressure, he replied, “There is pressure of course, but I was very ready to enter Tolkien's world. I am a huge fan and I wanted to do right by it. I love the house. I love all things talking, so it was just for me. Just an incredible opportunity to make something very very very cool. It was written beautifully with a lot of space for me to also be creative.”

On the other hand, Tyroe Muhafidin's character, Theo, embodies a duality of fear and bravery. Speaking about his role, Tyroe shared, “I think it is kind of just like Theo just does whatever he wants. He is such an impulsive person or anything. I just drew on that and just put myself into the situation. When I am in the scenes act as if I am truly Theo at this moment, and that's what helps me get that kind of action out, because really he is scared for life on all the time, but he has no choice, but to fight. And that is kind of what I draw on it.” When asked if there is any similarity between his character and real life, Tyroe responded, “I think we are very sensitive and emotional and I guess in touch with our emotions and not afraid to show how we feel about someone or something.”

The actors were also asked if they did any off-screen activities to build their on-screen chemistry. In response, Ismael Cruz Córdova humorously said, “We just tried to play football together, but he was 12 years old…But he (Tyroe Muhafidin) was actually better at football than I was. I have always been terrible at it.”

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 29. The next five episodes will be released weekly every Thursday.