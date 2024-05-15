Rings Of Power 2 Trailer: One Dark Lord To Rule Them All

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: primevideo)

Lord of the Rings enthusiasts, prepare to be immersed once again in the epic world of Middle-earth. The makers of The Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power recently unveiled its first trailer of Season 2. The series is set to premiere on August 29. The trailer packs a punch, focusing on the ascension of the formidable villain Sauron (Charlie Vickers) during Middle-earth's Second Age. Sauron takes on a deceptive guise as an elf, aiding Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in forging the iconic rings of power. Menacing creatures abound, from orcs to creeping tree vines and a sinister morass of wormy goo, casting a shadow over the once pristine land. Season 1 favourites like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) stand ready for battle alongside new faces like Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and Isildur, (Maxim Baldry).

The trailer teases intriguing developments, including a glimpse of the strange character, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), wielding a mysterious wooden staff. While his identity remains shrouded in mystery, hints suggest a connection to the legendary wizards of Middle-earth.

From the fiery depths of Mount Doom to the majestic Great Eagles and the ominous presence of Barad-dur, Sauron's central fortress in Mordor, the stage is set for an epic showdown between light and darkness.

Lord of the Rings fans have plenty to celebrate this week. Warner Bros, on May 9 announced Andy Serkis's return as Gollum in the first of two new live-action Rings films. Not only will Serkis reprise his iconic role, but he will also take the helm as director for the project, tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Set for a 2026 release, this project sees Peter Jackson, director of the original trilogy, onboard as producer.

Adding to the excitement is the upcoming animated feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, slated to hit theatres on December 13. In the film, Succession actor Brian Cox is set to portray Helm Hammerhand, the king of Rohan.