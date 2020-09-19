The 'Real Grind' Behind Ishaan Khatter's Transformation For Khaali Peeli

Still from Ishaan Khatter's video (courtesy ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter, who plays a "sakht launda" - a daring taxi driver named Blackie in Khaali Peeli, shared glimpses of what went into making his "bulky" physique for the movie. In an Instagram video, Ishaan shared glimpses of his intense physical training sessions: "The real grind. A major part of the physical prep on Khaali Peeli. When Maqbool Khan (director) told me he wanted a 'sakht launda' in Blackie, it had to be done. Jo mangta hai woh mangtaich hai," he wrote. Ishaan, who weighed some 70 kilos, gained 6 kilos of "clean bulk" in six months and here's how he did it with this motivational spirit: "All work. No ball talk. Let's go."

"Few people know what it takes, so I cut together a little montage. 80% of the days, you aren't motivated. Those are the days that count. Where ever you are, however you are. 6 months of the grind in 2 and a half minutes. Almost 6 kgs of a clean bulk in 2 months," Ishaan added to his post.

Ishaan Khatter co-stars with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and both actors often share ROFL posts about each other from the film's sets. Ananya described his experience of working with Ishaan as "cocoNUTS" while Ishaan teased Ananya with an equally hilarious post.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is the story of a dancer named Pooja (played by Ananya), who bumps into Ishaan's character, a cabbie, while running away after a theft job. Khaali Peeli is expected to hit the screens next year.