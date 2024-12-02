The One Where Siddharth's Romantic Gesture Leaves Aditi Rao Hydari Blushing. See Unseen Pics From Couple's Rajasthan Wedding

Another day, another set of pictures from Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's lavish wedding in Rajasthan. On Monday, the newlyweds shared unseen gems from their D-day. Aditi looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Siddharth, on the other hand, sported a white sherwani. One of the pictures shows Siddharth kneeling and kissing his bride on her hands. Another picture shows Aditi walking down the aisle. The last snapshot shows the beautifully decorated venue.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere, they're in each other all along. There is something magical about a fort. Majestic, yet raw. For Siddhu and I, it was a seamless intertwining of romance and a connection to the earth."

The Alila Fort Bishangargh instantly reminded me of my of my childhood in my grandparents' home. The winding road leading up to the house on the hill. It was a place where magic could happen and it was my favourite place and my wonderland. The place I dreamed all my dreams and hoped to make them come true," she added.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.

Siddharth, on the other hand, has built an impressive career with films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, spanning several decades. He is widely recognised for his performances in movies such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu among others.