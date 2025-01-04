The One Where Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Pose On A Beach. Bonus - Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her goal for 2025, which is to focus on "abundance in joy, happiness, and peace". She posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her family, including her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. In the first snapshot, Priyanka, dressed in an orange swimsuit, is seen standing on the parapet of their luxury villa.

Another picture shows her in a red swimsuit, posing with Nick on the beach while Malti Marie plays in the water. One of the pictures shows Priyanka riding a jet ski.

In her caption, she wrote: "Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness, and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you for such wonderful memories."

On New Year's Eve, Priyanka shared her thoughts on dealing with people who "give off bad vibes." She reposted a video about handling individuals with negative energy. The clip showed a girl using a spray, with the text reading, "Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes."

On the work front, Priyanka has several exciting projects lined up. She will star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, Priyanka will portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, a drama set in the Caribbean.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Priyanka's character, a former pirate, must protect her family when her past resurfaces. She will also return for the second season of Citadel.