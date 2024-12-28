Priyanka Chopra's Christmas Bash With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Is Pure Gold

Everytime Priyanka Chopra shares her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' pictures on social media, we get super excited. Agree? Then, Priyanka's latest Instagram entry needs your attention. The actress has dropped her Christmas album, featuring cutesy glimpses of the little munchkin.

One of the snaps shows Malti Marie Chopra Jonas looking at the presents kept under a Christmas tree. Her Christmas-themed outfit is too cute to miss. In another frame, Priyanka Chopra, her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Malti pose for a group photo in matching outfits.

The last video in the carousel shows Nick Jonas holding Malti's hands as they enjoy a Christmas carnival.

Sharing the lovely sneak peeks, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.”

Preity Zinta commented, “Awww !!! Merry Christmas. Missed you guys this Christmas! Love to all.” Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra expressed joy upon returning to her “home” in Los Angeles. The global icon treated fans to a series of happy images on Instagram. The opening frame captures PeeCee posing romantically with Nick Jonas. The couple complement each other in contrasting red and black ensembles. Priyanka's head accessory dishes out absolute festive vibes. Malti's playtime session made it to the pre-Christmas album. The cute cupcake can be seen playing with a cricket bat and relishing sweet treats.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended TV personality Morgan Stewart's Christmas dinner. A photo shared by a fan page captured the couple posing alongside Morgan and her husband, Jordan McGraw. Priyanka looked stunning in a chic monochrome co-ord set. Nick was dapper in a classic black blazer.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Citadel season 2. She will also be seen in Heads of State. Idris Elba and John Cena are part of the project.