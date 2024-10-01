Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Celebrate <i>The Night Manager</i>'s International Emmy Nomination

The Night Manager team is thrilled at their nomination for the International Emmy Awards. The Night Manager is set to compete for the prestigious award with Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia) and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina). The 2024 International Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in New York City on November 25. To celebrate their success, the director and cast gathered at a restaurant in Mumbai last night. In a video circulating online, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala are seen posing alongside filmmaker Sandeep Modi. While Aditya and Anil looked stylish in grey and black outfits, Sobhita dazzled in a multi-hued dress. Director Sandeep Modi rocked a casual and cool look.

The Night Manager has received a nomination for the 2024 International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. Anil Kapoor, who portrayed Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta in the series, shared his excitement in a video message after NDTV broke the news to him. He expressed his happiness, saying, "That's a fantastic news. I just couldn't believe it. Abira (NDTV reporter), when you just messaged me "congratulations", I said congratulations for what? And then you sent me this link. I called Sandeep (director) and the entire team. We were messaging each other. The entire team is thrilled and excited. Thank you NDTV for giving us the news."

The Night Manager is a remake of the British television series of the same name that aired in 2016. In addition to Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee are also seen in the show. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, with the first part released in February 2023 and the second part following in June 2023. The Night Manager has been bankrolled by Banijay Asia and The Ink Factory.