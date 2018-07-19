The Mystery Woman In Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pic Is...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui held the Internet's attention for almost a day after he instagrammed a picture of himself with an (earlier) unknown woman and captioned it: "Ye ladki mere ' ' hai." Nawazuddin's Instafam wondered and guess who it could have been and now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the 'mystery woman' in Nawazuddin's photo is Italian actress Valentina Corti, who co-stars with him in Tannishtha Chatterjee's film. The actress makes her debut as director with the untitled film, which is currently being shot in Rome (hence the caption). Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:



Ye Ladki mere ' .' hai A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jul 17, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT



And here's the revelation made by Taran Adarsh:

Italian actress Valentina Corti joins the cast of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui... Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan... Currently being filmed in Rome. pic.twitter.com/tnaMz9Z96u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018



Together, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee have featured in films like Amit Kumar's Monsoon Shootout, Garth Davis's Lion and Mangesh Hadawale's Dekh Indian Circus for whichm they won Special Mention National Award.



Tannishtha Chatterjee's credits also include films such as Angry Indian Goddesses, Parched, Gulaab Gang and UnIndian (co-starring Brett Lee). Tannishtha is also the writer of Onir's Driving Lessons, in which she stars opposite Ashish Bisht.



Apart from Tannishtha Chatterjee's untitled film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has signed up for Ghoomketu, Genius and Nandita Das' Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays the lead role in a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He is also reportedly all set to make his Tamil film debut in a film, co-starring Rajinikanth.



