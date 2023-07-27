The Moment Sunny Deol Broke Down At Gadar 2 Trailer Launch

Ameesha Patel and an emotional Sunny Deol clicked at the event.

The trailer launch event of Gadar 2 was a cauldron of emotions for Sunny Deol - there was nostalgia and excitement both. While addressing the media during the trailer launch of Gadar 2, the film's lead actor Sunny Deol got extremely emotional. The actor was overwhelmed to see the love of the media and the fans gathered at the event despite heavy rain. As the crowd cheered for him, Sunny Deol said, "Aap sabko dher saara pyaar (lots of love to you all). "Firstly, I would like to thank you all," said a teary Sunny Deol as co-star Ameesha wiped his tears away. The actor added that he was scared that the event might get postponed amid the rain. However, he was surprised to see people from different parts of the county assembled for his film's trailer launch event.

Sunny Deol pictured getting emotional at the Gadar 2 trailer launch.

The trailer of Gadar 2 released last night. The film's lead actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh (For his family and country, Tara Singh will do anything). On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with Gadar 2 trailer. Trailer is out now. Gadar 2 aa rahi hai bade parde par aag lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se. (Gadar 2 is is coming to put fire on the big screen this Independence Day)."

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising the roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film is slated to release on August 11 and it will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was also meant to release on August 11. However, the film's release date has now been moved to December.