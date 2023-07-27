Pics From Gadar 2 Trailer Launch: Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol Came Dressed As Sakeena And Tara Singh

Some moments from Gadar 2 trailer launch.

About last night - the trailer of Gadar 2 released in Mumbai and Tara Singh and Sakeena were dressed for the occasion. At the trailer launch of Gadar 2, the film's lead actor Sunny Deol was dressed as his character Tara Singh (kurta-pajama - check, turban - check). Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) also showed up in her festive best outfit and greeted the media with a big smile. At the trailer launch event, an emotional Sunny Deol got a bit teary. The co-stars, along with the film's director Anil Sharma and the rest of the cast and crew, posed together.

See pictures from the trailer launch of Gadar 2 here:

The one where Tara Singh got emotional.

Some more photos from the trailer launch of Gadar 2.

Posting the trailer of Gadar 2 on social media, on Wednesday, Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh (For his family and country, Tara Singh will do anything). On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with Gadar 2 trailer. Trailer is out now. Gadar 2 aa rahi hai bade parde par aag lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se. (Gadar 2 is is coming to put fire on the big screen this Independence Day)."

Check out the trailer of Gadar 2 here:

Directed by Anil Sharma,Gadar 2is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising the roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film is slated to release on August 11 and it will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was also meant to release on August 11. However, the film's release date has now been moved to December.